Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the rains abating, the flood situation has improved. However, one death was reported from Cachar. With this, the death toll has risen to 30. The flood-affected villages and districts decreased in number to 641 and 9, respectively. People affected goes down to 1.70 lakh.

