Assam: Floods recede but thousands of people still unable to return home

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The devastating floods in the state have abated to a certain extent, but thousands of people are still unable to return to their homes. Most of them are either still living in relief camps or staying in makeshift shelters on embankments or roads that are free of flood waters.

Meanwhile, a high-level inter-ministerial central team arrived in Assam and started assessment of the flood damage in Nagaon, Lakhimpur, and other places. The team was led by Mihir Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India.

A majority of the people want to go back to their homes, but these are in unliveable condition as kuccha houses have been partially or fully damaged. Moreover, many houses have water inside them as the flood waters are still stagnant in low-lying areas. There are still around 10,000 people living in relief camps-7,329 people in Nagaon district, 2,411 in Sivasagar, 147 in Karimganj, 212 in Dibrugarh, 105 in Dhemaji, and 155 in Cachar. On top of that, there are no official figures of the people living in makeshift shelters on embankments or roadsides.

According to a section of people in relief camps in Nagaon, "We want to go home, but the situation is such that we cannot go back and start living immediately in our houses. Either our houses are damaged or water and mud are still trapped inside them. All our possessions, including furniture and other belongings, have been destroyed in the floods. The government will provide us compensation for the damage to our houses, but this will only be done after assessments are made. Our cowsheds, crops, and furniture are damaged beyond the scope of salvage. We will not receive any compensation for these. In such a situation, how can we go back home?"

With the flood waters receding, the croplands are now filled with silt. Vegetables and standing crops have been completely damaged. Many schools and anganwadi centres are damaged or have stagnant water trapped in them.

Official sources said, "Our assessments are going on. By August, the government will try to provide compensation to the affected people. We can only provide compensation according to government guidelines, and sometimes this is not enough. But we have no alternative. In many cases, the compensation is not sufficient. We cannot provide compensation for all the things that are damaged, as we have to adhere to the guidelines."

Moreover, with the flood waters receding, the danger of water-borne diseases still persists as stagnant water is there. All health officials in the districts, including the joint directors of the health department, have been given instructions regarding water-borne diseases and the means to keep people safe. The PHE department has also been directed to make drinking water available to the affected people.

Also Read: Minister Pijush Hazarika reviews flood situation in Katigorah (sentinelassam.com)