Assam Forest Department Crackdown: CM Sarma, Minister Mallabaruah Move to End Cash-for-Postings Racket

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: To clean the Augean stables in the state forest department marked by massive corruption in the name of transfer and posting, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a firm stand. New Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah conveyed this message to the forest officials at a review here today.

Speaking to the officials, Mallabaruah said, "There were allegations of officials paying Rs 20-30 lakh for coveted posts in the Forest Department. The government's position is now unequivocal: money cannot be exchanged for transfers and postings. Officials at all levels in the forest department must remember these guidelines. If anyone demands money for transfer and posting, just inform me on my WhatsApp. Corruption actually originates at the top level. In many cases, corruption ensnares individuals living near ministers. I appeal to officials not to seek any favours from people who roam around ministers.

Delivering a clear message of reform and accountability, Mallabaruah outlined a new vision for the Forest Department, stressing that integrity, transparency and performance must become the defining pillars of its functioning.

Emphasizing the necessity of a more result-orientated approach, the minister said the department must focus on unlocking the full potential of Assam's forest resources while maintaining its commitment to conservation and environmental protection. He observed that with efficient management, transparency and better enforcement, the department has the potential to multiply its current revenue generation, creating additional resources that could substantially contribute to the state's development priorities, including the establishment of several new medical colleges.

Officials from the Departments of Taxation and Transport also participated in the meeting as part of efforts to formulate a coordinated strategy for improving government revenue through greater interdepartmental collaboration.

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