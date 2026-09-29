Assam Forest Revenue Jumps From Rs 392 Crore to Rs 781 Crore in Five Years

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Forest revenue collection, including revenues collected from various national parks & tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries, doubled in the past five years in the state.

According to sources, in 2021-22 the total forest revenue collection was Rs 392 crore, and that jumped to Rs 639 crore in 2022-23. The amount of forest revenue increased further to Rs 708 crore in 2023-24 and decreased slightly to Rs 703 crore in 2024-25. The amount of forest revenue collection rose to Rs 781 crore in 2025-26.

The revenue collection in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve increased due to a rise in the number of visitors over the past five years. In the past five years, the department collected over Rs 20.33 crore from various national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

Tourist numbers have risen due to sightings of one-horned rhinos, tigers, and more in the state's national parks. According to the last census in 2022, the state has a total of 2,895 rhinos - 2,613 in KNP, 50 in Manas, 125 in Orang, and 107 in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

The census of 2022 also showed the tiger population in the state at 229 - 104 in KNP, 56 in Manas, 16 in Orang, 3 in Nameri and 49 outside national parks. The population of elephants stands at 5,828 in the state as per the 2024 census.

Apart from these animals, tourists can see the Hollock Gibbon, Golden Langur, Pygmy Hog, Wild Water Buffalo, Capped Langur, leopard, small cat species, deer species, etc.

The state has seven national parks covering an area of 3,28,744 hectares of land.

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