Assam: Former APCC President Bhupen Borah Set to Join BJP

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the latest development in state politics, it has emerged that Bhupen Borah, former APCC president, will join the BJP on February 22. This was revealed after Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Borah at his Ghoramara residence in Guwahati this evening. After a more than one-hour-long meeting with Borah, the Chief Minister made this startling declaration.

The Chief Minister told the media later, “I met with my former colleague and former APCC president Bhupen Borah today. Yesterday, he had resigned from the Congress. I’m glad to announce that he will join the BJP on February 22. Along with Borah, many of his colleagues will also join our party. State BJP president Dilip Saikia will later inform about the timing, etc., of the joining. A joining programme will also be held in Lakhimpur. Under the leadership of Borah, many Congress members from Lakhimpur, Bihpuria, Ranganadi and Naoboicha will officially join the BJP. Borah’s joining will strengthen the BJP. I think he is the last recognized Hindu leader in the Congress. BJP national president Nitin Nabin has already approved Borah’s joining.”

Bhupen Borah’s departure will come as a jolt to the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls. Yesterday, Borah had tendered his resignation to the AICC chief, Mallikarjun Kharge. Following his submission of a resignation letter, several senior Congress leaders from the AICC and APCC came to Borah’s residence and tried to convince him not to quit. There was also talk of top AICC leaders speaking to Borah over the phone from New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, the CM posted on social media, “If I became the Chief Minister of Congress, I would have been a disgrace. And I would not have been able to work for Sanatan and Assamese as I do now. I thank Rahul Gandhi for not making me the Chief Minister at that time, for which I am able to work wholeheartedly for Sanatani culture and Assamese people.”

