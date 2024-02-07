Assam: FTs declare 727 persons illegal foreigners in December 2023

Pending cases in FTs decrease; detection of illegal foreigners continues

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The number of pending cases in the Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) in the state is decreasing slowly. The detection of illegal foreigners seems to be non-ending, as the FTs continue to detect them almost every month.

The state has 100 FTs that detected 727 people as illegal foreigners in December 2023 alone. The FTs also declared 276 of the people of suspected nationalities as Indians or not foreigners.

According to sources in the Home and Political Department, 198 of the detected foreigners were from the pre-1971 period, and the remaining 529 were from the post-1971 period.

According to the Assam Accord, illegal foreigners who entered Assam between 1966 and 1971 can stay in the state without voting rights for ten years. Soon after the detection of illegal foreigners from the pre-1971 period, the Election Department deletes their names from the electoral roll for ten years.

A total of 4,35,841 cases were referred to the FTs since their inception until December 2023. And the number of cases pending in the FTs is 96,149. The cumulative number of illegal foreigners declared in the state till December 2023 is 1,59,353, besides the declaration of 1,29,046 as Indians.

The border police referred four new cases of suspected foreigners, three from the Morigaon district and one from Guwahati city, to the FTs in December 2023.

