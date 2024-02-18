Assam: Gauhati High Court issues directions in case related to empowering transgender

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court impleaded and directed the Social Justice and Empowerment Department to take cognizance of a notice to amend an advertisement and formulate suitable criteria and options in the physical test for recruitment of transgenders in Assam Police.

The HC's direction to the Social Justice and Empowerment Department follows the court's observation that it is necessary to implead the department in the case, as the petitioners, the All Assam Transgender Association, had appealed before the HC that the government, through the Assam Police, should formulate various important policies in the upcoming future for empowering transgender people in the state.

The instant writ petition, in the form of public interest litigation (Case No.: PIL/6/2022), was filed on behalf of the Assam Transgender Association, seeking a direction to the Assam Police Department to republish and amend an advertisement for recruitment to the force, with the further prayer that the HC issue a direction to formulate suitable criteria and options in the physical test, medical test, etc.

Moreover, it was further prayed that the Assam Police should be directed to formulate various important policies in the upcoming future for empowering transgender people in the state.

The HC noted that although the State of Assam is impleaded through the Assam Director General of Police, it was felt that, for the purpose of addressing the issues raised in the writ petition, the response of the state government through the respective department was necessary. So, the court deemed it appropriate to implead the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Assam, in the writ petition.

The court also directed the counsel appearing for the Social Justice and Empowerment Department to accept the notice. It was ordered that copies of the writ petition, along with the requisite documents, should be supplied to him within a period of one week.

The counsel for the Social Justice and Empowerment Department was asked to file a response to the writ petition within a period of six weeks thereafter. The matter was listed for further hearings after six weeks.

