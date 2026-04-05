Assam: Gaurav Gogoi backs Congress candidate, slams govt over development priorities

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi today campaigned in support of Congress candidate Ashraful Islam Shiekh for the Porbotjhora constituency in Kokrajhar district. He addressed the gathering at a public rally at Silgara under the Porbotjhora constituency.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi criticized the present Assam government, alleging that the NDA primarily serves contractors based at Dispur rather than focusing on the welfare and development of the general public. He also stated that if the Congress were elected to power, the Congress government will prioritize development in remote and underserved areas across the state. He assured that if their government comes to power, special funds will be arranged for the development of the BTR. He alleged that the AIUDF was the “B team” of the BJP and urged the voters to remain cautious and vote in favour of the Congress.

“This time, there is an alliance. The government will be ours. People from Upper Assam have come out in our support. People of Guwahati are demanding justice for Zubeen Da. Priyanka Gandhi has also raised the issue. If our government comes, we will deliver justice to Zubeen Da within 100 days,” he said, adding that people of Jorhat know about Siddhartha and his connection with the BJP. He also reminded people about Zubeen Da saying that he was not afraid of anyone. He also said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has started making baseless statements and is targeting women, and he has been running syndicates involving cattle, coal and stone, on which the BJP survives.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Ashraful Islam, while speaking to media persons, expressed confidence of winning in Porbatjhora, stating that he has the blessings and support of the voters from the constituency. He said he had deep confidence that the people would vote for him, as he had visited every corner in the constituency, and while he was a student leader and before entering politics, he was actively involved in extensive social work. He also said that he will work for the welfare of all sections of society if voted to power.

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