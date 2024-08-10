Assam gets lion’s share of PM-DevINE funds

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Out of all NE states and other agencies working in the region, Assam bagged the maximum allocation of Rs 1402.50 crore under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for the North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme.

According to a recent report by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), since its inception in October 2022, a total of 31 projects worth Rs. 4502.46 crore have been sanctioned up to July 24, 2024, under the PM-DevINE scheme for eight NE states and other agencies working in the region.

Among the NE states, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura were sanctioned four projects each, but the financial allocation for Assam was the highest, with Rs 1402.50 crore sanctioned. The financial allocation for Manipur was Rs 314.63 crore, Nagaland Rs 376.87 crore, Sikkim Rs 393.21 crore, and Tripura Rs 561 crore.

Meanwhile, an amount of Rs 217.19 crore was sanctioned for Arunachal Pradesh against one project; Rs 273 crore for Meghalaya against two projects; and Rs 600 crore for Mizoram against two projects.

Moreover, Rs 363.33 crore was sanctioned for the other agencies engaged in NE against six projects.

Also, the work orders for the four projects sanctioned for Assam have been issued by the respective departments. Three projects have completion targets for next year, while the fourth has a completion date of February 2026.

Out of the total 31 projects sanctioned under PM-DevINE, two projects worth Rs. 121.21 crore have already been completed in Sikkim.

PM-DevINE is a central-sector scheme with 100% funding from the Centre. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 6600 crore for the four-year period from 2022–23 to 2025–26 (the remaining years of the 15th Finance Commission period). The scheme was announced in the Union Budget for 2022–23 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Also Read: Northeast India: Six new PM-DevINE projects with approved cost of Rs 386 crore sanctioned (sentinelassam.com)