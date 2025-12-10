Assam gets Rs 1508 crore under MGNREGS for 2025-26

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Union Ministry of Rural Development released Rs 4975.82 crore for the eight northeastern states, including Assam, under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. (MGNREGS) for 2025-26. Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed the Lok Sabha of this today in his reply to a question from Congress MP Harish Chandra Meena.

MP Meena wanted to know the details of funds allocated and released to each state and union territory under MGNREGS during the financial year 2025-26.

The Union minister said that his ministry released Rs 70040.35 crore for 34 states and union territories, including Rs 4975.82 crore for the eight northeastern states, as of December 3, 2025. The breakup of the released funds for the eight northeastern states is Rs 1508.40 crore for Assam, Rs 513.98 crore for Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 917.06 crore for Manipur, Rs 889.59 crore for Meghalaya, Rs 370.91 crore for Mizoram, Rs 316.68 crore for Nagaland, Rs 98.69 crore for Sikkim, and Rs 659.16 crore for Tripura. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme is a demand-driven wage employment scheme.

Also Read: Over 10 lakh MGNREGS job cards cancelled in Assam