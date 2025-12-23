Assam government concerned over Bangladesh situation; intensifies vigil

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government is concerned over the recent developments in Bangladesh and is keeping a keen eye on the situation there. Leaders of various organizations in Bangladesh are raising the demand for ‘cutting off’ the Northeast from the Indian mainland and combining the region with the neighbouring country. This development has raised fresh concerns in Assam and other NE states.

In the past few months, active members of radical Islamist organizations of Bangladesh have been apprehended in Kokrajhar and Kharupetia. A few days back, the Assam government imposed a ban on the possession and circulation of any radical and jihadi content on social media associated with banned Bangladesh-based terror outfits. This was done in a bid to prevent youths of Assam from being influenced by such groups.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, while expressing concern over recent incidents in Bangladesh, told the media today that Bangladeshis are entering the state, but it is tough to differentiate between general people and radical elements. “So, we need to remain more vigilant than ever. Infiltration has affected Assam at different times. That is why we must keep a strong watch on the entire issue,” he said.

He further said that certain leaders currently in power in Bangladesh are openly speaking about their intention to bring India’s Northeastern region under their control. “Such statements are dangerous and irresponsible. We’re observing the situation in Bangladesh with deep concern. We are seeing what’s happening in Bangladesh; Hindus are being subjected to atrocities. Assam and the Northeast must remain cautious in view of the evolving regional scenario. Assam will continue to work closely with central agencies to ensure border security and internal stability,” he emphasized.

Sources said that a section of leaders in Bangladesh are taking advantage of the eviction drives being carried out in Assam and are trying to influence young minds from religious minorities. Social media is abuzz with posts from Bangladeshis saying that minorities in Assam are being persecuted in the name of eviction drives against encroachers.

Intelligence sources said certain vulnerable pockets have been identified, and these are being actively monitored so that radical elements from Bangladesh cannot enter such areas and vitiate the atmosphere.

Also Read: Bangladesh lynching: No evidence of blasphemy by victim, officials say