Assam Government declares Kaji Nemu as state fruit

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government declared ‘kaji nemu’ as a state fruit today.

Kaji Nemu is also known as Assam Lemon and scientifically called ‘citrus limon.’ This unique aromatic lemon of Assam was given a GI tag in 2019.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, while informing the House of this development, said, “Yesterday, the Assam Assembly took a decision to declare ‘kaji nemu’ as state fruit, and I hope the House also supports this decision.”

Bora stated that after getting the GI tag, the state’s unique lemon has grabbed the attention of people around the globe, and the demand has also increased for this lemon for possessing medicinal properties and a unique aroma. In the last two years, 70,000 pieces of kaji nemu were exported from Assam to London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, etc. At present, the lemon is grown on a land area of 15.90 hectares, producing 1.58 lakh metric tonnes. According to the Indian Agricultural Research Council, the presence of this lemon was first noticed in Byrnihat. Now, it is being commercially grown in places like Baksa, Kamrup, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon, and Tinsukia in the state.

Bora further said, “Now that we have declared kaji nemu the state fruit, it will generate more attention and demand among national and international buyers. Youth organizations in Chirang and Tinsukia have embarked on the export business of this fruit. This move by the government is expected to open up a new avenue of earning for Assam’s farmers.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on the development, saying, “With its unique aroma and antioxidant properties, Assam lemon has enriched our local cuisines. With today’s announcement, it is set to shine on the global food map, boosting self-dependency and production.”

Also Read: Assam's 'Kazi Nemu' exported to London Markets from Guwahati