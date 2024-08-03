Assam Government Forms Committee to Tackle Soaring Prices of Essential Commodities

Guwahati: The hue and cry over the rapid hike in prices of essential commodities seems to have finally reached the ears of the government in Dispur, and it has now constituted a committee to monitor and regulate the prices of consumable items.

A notification issued by the state Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs Department stated that, to monitor and regulate the prices of all consumable commodities in the state, the Assam State Price Monitoring and Regulation Committee (ASPMRC) has been constituted, comprising members drawn from different departments and headed by the Chief Secretary, Assam.

The members of the committee have been named as: the Senior Most Secretary in Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs Department; Senior Most Secretary in Agriculture Department; Senior Most Secretary, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department; Senior Most Secretary, Fisheries Department; Senior Most Secretary, Transport Department; Commissioner of Food, Public Distribution, Consumer Affairs & Legal Metrology, Assam (member convener); and representatives from the Assam Chamber of Commerce.

According to the notification, the terms of reference of ASPMRC are:

1. Monitoring of Market Prices and Analysis: Monitoring and analysing the prices of essential commodities, agricultural products, and key services within the state; analysis of the collection of data from various sources, including wholesale and retail markets, and consumer feedback; identification and reporting of significant price fluctuations, trends, and anomalies to relevant stakeholders.

2. Price Regulation and Control Measures: Development, recommendation, and implementation of strategies to regulate and control the prices of essential commodities to prevent unfair trade practices and price manipulation; recommending interventions such as price caps, subsidies, or other regulatory measures to the state government; coordination with relevant departments and agencies to enforce price regulation measures effectively.

3. Stakeholder Coordination and Engagement: Facilitation of regular consultations and meetings with key stakeholders, including farmers, traders, consumer organizations, and government departments, to discuss price-related issues; fostering collaboration and information sharing among stakeholders to ensure a balanced and fair market environment.

4. Public Awareness and Consumer Protection: Implementing public awareness campaigns to educate consumers about fair pricing, their rights, and the mechanisms available for grievance redressal; establishment of a consumer grievance redressal mechanism to address complaints related to overpricing, hoarding, and other unfair practices; promoting transparency in price information through various communication channels, including websites, mobile apps, and public notices.

5. Policy Advisory and Recommendations: Providing policy recommendations to the state government on matters related to price regulation, market stabilization and consumer protection; submitting regular reports and updates to the state government on the committee’s activities, findings, and recommendations. The committee is also mandated to meet once every quarter and submit the minutes of the meeting for consideration and further directions from the minister-in-charge and the Chief Minister.

Recently, it was observed that prices of vegetables and other essentials rose sky-high in the aftermath of the floods that devastated large tracts of farmland, along with the crops and vegetables standing in the fields.

Now, it remains to be seen whether the new committee constituted by the state government will be effective in controlling the prices of essential commodities, primarily consumables that have been burning holes in the pockets of consumers.

