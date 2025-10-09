Assam government orders Exclusive use of PRAN for NPS

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has issued a new executive order directing all state government departments to use the Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) as the sole reference number for deduction and remittance of employee and employer contributions under the National Pension System (NPS).

The order, issued by the Assam Finance (Budget) Department, replaces the earlier practice of using the Permanent Pension Account Number (PPAN) for interim crediting of contributions. It mandates that NPS deductions will begin only after the generation of PRAN for the concerned government servant.

With effect from the salary month of October 2025, salary bills will reflect PRAN details in the deduction statement in lieu of PPAN. Employees who are still drawing salaries through PPAN have been instructed to obtain their PRAN by October 15, 2025, positively. Failure to do so may affect salary disbursement for that month, the order stated.

The Finance Department has further directed all Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) and Treasury Officers to strictly implement the revised procedure to ensure smooth transition and compliance.

Also Read: Last Call: NPS to UPS Pension Shift Deadline is Sept 30