Assam Government Reassigns 102 ACS Officers in Major Reshuffle

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government shuffled as many as 102 ACS officers of the assistant commissioner rank in a single day today. The Department of Personnel issued two notifications to this effect. Some of the assistant commissioners have been transferred to districts, and some to co-districts.

The two notifications directed the officers to join their new places of posting within 48 hours. “However, the officers who are designated as assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) shall join their new places of posting after the publication of the final electoral roll, 2026,” the two notifications said. The final electoral roll is set to be published on February 10, 2026.

Since Assam is election-bound, no officers can hold the same posts for more than three years, and no officer can render services in their home districts.

