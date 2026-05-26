Assam Government Seeks Delay in Filing Affidavit on Urban Flooding PIL

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has not filed its affidavit in the two PILs filed in the Gauhati High Court against frequent urban flooding, open manholes, uncovered drains and the dangerous drainage system across Assam. The court heard the two PILs today. The government sought time to file the affidavit.

Advocate Sandeep Chamaria said the PIL (No. 42/2026) filed before the Gauhati High Court raised serious concerns regarding the recurring artificial floods and unsafe drainage infrastructure affecting several towns and municipal areas of Assam, including Guwahati, Silchar, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Jorhat, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Karimganj and other urban areas. The PIL seeks preparation and implementation of a scientific and integrated urban flood management policy across the state. The petition also highlights repeated incidents of deaths, electrocutions, accidents, and injuries caused by open manholes, uncovered drains, and broken drainage systems. The High Court has taken cognisance of the matter and directed the state government to file its affidavit within two weeks on the issues raised in the petition.

Further, during the hearing of another similar PIL (No. 34/2026), also filed by advocate Sandeep Chamaria, relating specifically to open manholes and drains in Guwahati city, the Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court expressed serious dissatisfaction over the conduct of the state government.

Earlier, on May 12, 2026, the court had directed the authorities to immediately cover all open manholes and drains in Guwahati city and to submit a detailed affidavit regarding the steps taken. However, on the date of hearing today, the government failed to file the affidavit and instead sought further time of one week, the Chamaria said.

The court strongly observed that no innocent citizen should lose life due to open manholes or unsafe drains and emphasized that the matter cannot be dealt with through mere delay or inaction. The court further directed the government to take immediate and effective measures on the ground and to submit a complete affidavit detailing all steps taken for securing the manholes and drains across Guwahati city.

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