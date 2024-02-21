Assam government shuffles SPs in several districts

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State government shuffled most of the superintendents of police in the state today.

According to a notification issued in this regard, Laba Kumar Deka, Additional Superintendent of Police (S&I), Lakhimpur, has been transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Lakhimpur. Veera Venkata Rakesh Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Goalpara, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh. Shwetank Mishra, Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh, is transferred and posted as the Superintendent of Police, Jorhat. Mohan Lal Meena, Superintendent of Police, Jorhat, is transferred and posted as the Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon.

Pankaj Yadav, the Superintendent of Police, Tamulpur, is transferred and posted as the Superintendent of Police, Barpeta. Akshat Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, is transferred and posted as the Superintendent of Railway Police, Pandu. Dinesh Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nalbari, is allowed to hold the post of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Commandant, 5th APBn., Sontila, Dima Hasao.

Arnab Deka, Commandant, 16th APBn., Bormonipur, Morigaon, is transferred and posted as Commandant, 17th APBn., Dakurbhita, Goalpara. Jayshree Khersa, Commandant, 17th APBn., Dakurbhita, Goalpara, is transferred and posted as Commandant, 28th APBn., Howly, Barpeta. Ranjan Bhuyan, Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Kamrup. Swapnaneel Deka, Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Goalpara.

Diganta Kr. Choudhury, Commandant, 1st Assam Commando Bn., Mandakata, North Guwahati, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Tamulpur. Amitava Sinha, Superintendent of Police, Barpeta, is transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Admin.), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati. Hitesh Ch. Ray, Superintendent of Police, Kamrup, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji. Dharmendra Kr. Das, Commandant, 28th APBn., Howly, Barpeta, is transferred and posted as Commandant, 14th APBn., Daulasal, Nalbari. Lamhao Doungel, Commandant, 5th APBn., Sontila, Dima Hasao, is transferred and posted as Commandant, 1st Assam Commando Bn., Mandakata, North Guwahati.

Jagadish Das, Commandant, 7th APBn., Charaikhola, Kokrajhar, is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sadiya. Mrinal Deka, Superintendent of Police, Sadiya, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati. Anjan Pandit, Commandant, 14th APBn., Daulasal, Nalbari, is transferred and posted as Commandant, 7th APBn., Charaikhola, Kokrajhar. Munindra Nath Deuri, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Lakhimpur, is allowed to hold a charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Law), CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati. Papori Chetia, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dibrugarh, is allowed to hold a charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Principal, Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon.

