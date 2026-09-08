Assam Government Targets Middlemen in Offices After Police Station Crackdown

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: After the arrest of middlemen in police stations across the state, the state government is now going to make government offices free of them.

Three days ago, the government nabbed as many as 380 middlemen moving in and around police stations.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government had cracked down on middlemen and nabbed around 200 of them in 2022. "After the crackdown in 2022, police stations were free from middlemen. However, slowly middlemen became active in police stations. With the help of various sources, we identified around 410 middlemen active in police stations and arrested 380 of them. Reports keep pouring in that middlemen are active in government offices as well, from the Secretariat to the block level. The identification and verification of these middlemen are currently ongoing. Our action will start shortly. The Special Branch of the state police force will launch a portal where the public can provide information on middlemen," the Chief Minister said.

The key question is: how can middlemen be present in government offices if there is no corruption in the office ecosystem? Middlemen will reappear in the office echo system does not become free from corruption. The government also needs to look inward and arrest the corrupt employees who keep in touch with middlemen.

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