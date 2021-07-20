Assam government to make police verifications time-bound

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the Assembly that the government has decided to make police verifications for passports, job confirmation etc., time-bound.

Addressing the House during the Question Hour on Monday, the Chief Minister said, "We have fixed time slots for each of such verifications. The government will issue the notification to this effect within a day or two. And the police will have to act accordingly.

"Off and on, people have to frequent police stations for like accident certificates, police verification for passports and job confirmation. Now we have made it a point that after the work is over, the officer-in-charge or any other from the police station will have to telephone the person concerned to collect the verification certificate."

The Chief Minister admitted that the police stations are problem-ridden. "There are police stations in rented accommodations without minimum facilities in the State. The government has decided to release Rs 3 lakh to each police station yearly to meet their day-to-day spending.

"The government has also decided to fill up the 15,310 vacancies in the Police department, besides creating ten more new battalions. These ten battalions will lead to the creation of 3,000-4,000 jobs.

"On police modernization, we've started using sophisticated gadgets, especially the ones for fighting cybercriminals. We have also decided to use advanced gadgets to monitor the movement of militants. We've already decided to use drones along the inter-state boundaries and other sensitive areas.

"Now every subdivision will have at least a police station. The government created many new subdivisions without creating even a single police station in some of them.

"The CRPF personnel engaged in law-and-order duty in the State also don't have proper accommodations. We've decided to provide them land to let them erect their shelters themselves."

