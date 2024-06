Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended their heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the holy festival of Islam, Eid-ul-Zuha. With the IMD sounding a red alert for bad weather in the state, several masjid committees in the state have decided to hold payers in masjids on June 17, instead of Idgah Maidans.

