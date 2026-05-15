Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya appoints Chandra Mohan Patowary as Pro-Tem Speaker

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya today appointed senior BJP MLA Chandra Mohan Patowary as the pro-tem speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly. The governor also summoned the first session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly.

Regarding the appointment of the Protem Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly Secretary Dulal Pegu issued the official notification today.

According to the Assembly Secretariat notification, the governor appointed Chandra Mohan Patowary as the person before whom the members of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly shall make and subscribe their oath or affirmation according to the form set out for the said purpose in the Third Schedule of the Constitution until a speaker is elected. After the election of the Speaker of the Assembly, the oath or affirmation shall be made and subscribed before the Speaker of the Assembly and, in his absence, before the Deputy Speaker or, when the Assembly is in session and both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are absent, before the person who may be presiding over the Assembly for the time being.

The governor will administer the oath of office to MLA Chandra Mohan Patowary as the Pro- Tem Speaker tomorrow. The first session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly will be on May 21, 22, 25, and 26.

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