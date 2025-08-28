Assam Govt Approves Land Pattas for 133 Indigenous Landless Families

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Keeping the legacy of giving land settlements to indigenous landless families alive, the Assam government has approved 133 land settlement proposals for homestead purposes. This is apart from 225 more land settlement proposals for annual pattas to periodic pattas, lands to educational institutions, NGOs, societies, government institutions, etc.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the state government issued a notification to this effect recently. The highest number of land settlements approved for landless indigenous families is 41 in the Dhemaji district. The numbers of approved land settlement proposals to other districts are 24 in the Darrang district; 27 in the Kamrup (M) district; 10 in the Sonitpur district; eight each in the Jorhat and Tinsukia districts; six in the Dibrugarh district; two each in the Barpeta and Dhubri districts; and one each in the Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, and Lakhimpur districts.

According to official sources, more indigenous families will get land settlement in phases.

The notification said, “Approvals have been accorded for settlement of lands to 133 indigenous landless families for homestead purposes, subject to realisation of the applicable premium based on the zonal valuation of the encroached or unen-croached land prevailing on the date of the Sub-Divisional Land Advisory Committee (SDLAC) / Co-District Land Advisory Committee (CDLAC) meeting that recommended the proposals.”

The department has also approved 22 proposals for conversion of land from annual pattas to periodic pattas, 22 proposals of government and private educational institutions, 40 proposals for government institutions, and 141 proposals for NGOs and societies subject to utilisation of the land for the specific purpose within three years for which it has been allotted.

