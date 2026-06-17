Assam Govt Notifies 2% DA, DR Hike to 60% for Employees and Pensioners

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government today notified a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners under the Assam Services (Revision of Pay) Rules, 2017.

According to an Executive Order issued by the Finance Department on Tuesday, the DA/DR rate has been enhanced from 58% to 60% of Basic Pay/Basic Pension with immediate effect.

The revised rate will benefit serving state government employees, pensioners, family pension holders, extra ordinary pension holders and compassionate family pension holders drawing pay and pension under the revised pay structure. The order will also apply to eligible Work Charged (WC) and Muster Roll (MR) workers drawing minimum pay scales.

The enhanced DA/DR will be paid along with the salary and pension for June 2026, which will be disbursed in July 2026.

The Finance Department stated that employees who retained the pre-revised pay scales before April 1, 2016, will continue to receive DA as applicable to those pay scales. The order further directs treasuries, sub-treasuries and authorized public sector banks across Assam to make necessary arrangements for the payment of the revised Dearness Relief to pensioners and family pensioners.

Earlier on June 5, Assam Cabinet had approved the hike in DA and DR from existing 58% to 60%.

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