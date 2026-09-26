Assam Govt Orders Tea Gardens to Pay Bonuses by October 5

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has asked the tea garden owners of the state to disburse annual bonuses to their workers on or before October 5, 2026, as the Durga Puja is approaching. The state government has issued letters to all tea associations of the state regarding the payment of a bonus. The government has also sent letters to the district commissioners regarding the payment of the bonus.

In its letters to the tea associations, the Labour Welfare Department said, "It is well recognised that the timely payment of the annual bonus contributes significantly to maintaining cordial industrial relations between employers and workers in the tea plantation sector. Although the Code on Wages, 2019, prescribes that bonuses shall be paid within the time limit specified under Section 39 of the Code, it has been the long-standing practice in Assam for tea garden management to disburse bonuses before the Durga Puja festival. to disburse bonuses before the Durga Puja festival."

The letter also said, "As the Durga Puja festival is scheduled to commence in the second week of October, 2026, all tea garden managements are requested to finalise their annual accounts and determine the quantum of bonus payable to eligible employees in accordance with the provisions of the Code on Wages, 2019 and the rules made there under, well in advance of the festival."

The department also requested that management make every effort to complete the disbursement of bonuses and ex gratia payments, where applicable, on or before October 5, 2026. This should be done in consideration of the prevailing practices and the need for industrial harmony. If any difficulties or concerns about industrial unrest arise, management should seek assistance from the district officers of the Labour Welfare Department and the district or co-district civil and police administration to facilitate an amicable resolution of issues through dialogue and mutual consultation.

Some of the tea garden management have already announced that they will pay a 20 per cent bonus to their workers before the Durga Puja.

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