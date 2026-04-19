Assam Govt Plans to Link Face Recognition Attendance System with Payroll to Curb Absenteeism

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a move aimed at tightening attendance compliance and boosting administrative efficiency through the Face Recognition Attendance System (FRAS), being implemented in the Assam Secretariat as well as other government offices, the Finance Department has proposed linking FRAS with the state’s payroll mechanism.

An official communiqué issued by the Finance Department has urged the General Administration Department (GAD) to explore the feasibility of integrating FRAS data directly with salary processing systems. The proposal includes the introduction of automated regulatory measures to monitor absenteeism and initiate action as per existing service rules and office memorandums on the subject.

The department emphasized that substantial public funds have already been invested in deploying and maintaining the FRAS across the Assam Secretariat and various government offices statewide. Linking attendance records with payroll is considered a step toward ensuring optimal utilization of these resources.

The letter highlights that FRAS has been a key initiative in promoting transparency, accountability, and discipline among government employees. By strengthening its enforcement mechanism, the government aims to further enhance productivity and professional standards within the administration.

Officials indicated that the proposal has received approval from the competent authority in the Finance Department, and further action will depend on the assessment and recommendations of the General Administration Department.

If implemented properly, the move could mark a significant shift in attendance monitoring, making it more stringent and directly tied to employee remuneration.

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