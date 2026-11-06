Assam: GST intelligence unit raids firm for GST violation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, Assam has conducted a raid at M/s Maa Kamakhya Coke Industries here on Thursday for suspected irregularities pertaining to GST.

The investigation team has seized several documents and electronic devices, and verifying them as part of the probe.

Owned by Anil Kumar Agarwal, Bimal Kumar Agarwal and Naveen Kumar Gupta, the firm has been found to be involved in availing fake input tax credit (ITC) from fake taxpayers during preliminary investigation.

The firm is suspected to avail several crores of fake ITC from various fake taxpayers.

A mechanism under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, ITC allows businesses to reduce their final tax liability by claiming credit for the GST they have already paid on raw materials, goods, or services used for business operations.

Dealing in coal trading and coke manufacturing, M/s Maa Kamakhya Coke Industries has a manufacturing unit at Amingaon.

The proprietors, who have multiple businesses across the country, have been summoned to appear before the investigation.

The firm has office in Beltola Tinali area of the city.

Also Read: Centre advances Rs 1.09 lakh crore tax devolution; Assam receives Rs 3,360 crore