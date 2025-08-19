Assam: HC orders fencing of all RFs and forest lands in the state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a ruling of significance in view of ongoing eviction drives against encroachers, the Gauhati High Court has ordered fencing of all Reserved Forests (RFs) and forest lands across the state to deter encroachment of forest lands.

The HC was hearing a case filed by the petitioners, comprising Uriamghat residents who moved the HC, granting them a final 7 days to vacate their houses, while simultaneously laying down sweeping directions to safeguard Assam's forests from rampant encroachment.

Apart from the fencing of all Reserved Forests and forest lands across the state, the HC also directed the installation of check-gates at boundaries to halt future encroachment, criminal action against encroachers, and strict penal action against negligent officials who allowed such encroachments to flourish.

More importantly, a division bench during a hearing in W.A. No. 257, 258 of 2025, also mandated that in all future eviction drives, authorities must issue proper eviction notices, allow 15 days to reply, and grant 15 more days to vacate the forest land, aimed at ensuring due process of law.

