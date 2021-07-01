Assam Health Department to publish COVID-19 bulletin from today

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The State Health Department will publish a COVID-19 bulletin every evening from Thursday. The move is to make the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the State a transparent and vibrant process.

There are allegations of negligence on the part of doctors leading to more deaths of COVID-19 patients. To erase such doubts from the public, the Health Department is taking several measures from Thursday. The measures include the publication of the COVID-19 bulletin every evening, providing facilities to the relatives to talk to the COVID-19 patients and the treatment of the COVID-19 patients taking into account when they (the patients) showed the COVID symptoms. More often than not, patients opt for the COVID-19 test and treatment long after the detection symptoms.

The evening health bulletin will have information like the number of COVID-19 patients under treatment, the number of new patients admitted the number of vacant beds, the number of ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds, the number of oxygen-supported beds, etc.

Every hospital will have a help desk to attend to let the relatives of patients if they want, talk to the patients if the patients are strong enough to talk. If any patient becomes seriously ill, the help desk will inform the relatives of the patients over the mobile phone.

The department has made it clear that senior doctors will be on COVID-19 duty round the clock. The department took all these measures to bring down the COVID-19 death toll in the State.

