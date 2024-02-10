Assam Higher Secondary Education Council: Attendance, evaluated marks in HS exams to be posted online

Guwahati: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be using online mode for different purposes during the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Exams this year. The attendance of candidates during the exams will be registered online, while evaluators will post the marks obtained by candidates online to expedite the results.

The information on the conduct of the HS exams was revealed by AHSEC secretary Pulak Patgiri on Friday. He also spoke about the punitive action to be taken against those adopting unfair means.

The HS final exams this year will be held from February 12 to March 13. The total number of candidates for the exam is 2,80,216—comprising 1,37,484 males and 1,42,732 female candidates. Interestingly, female candidates outnumber male candidates this year.

There will be 877 examination centres to conduct the HS final examination 2024.

Candidates appearing in the Arts stream number 2,06,467; the Science stream will have 55,287 candidates; Commerce candidates number 17,582; and those in the Vocational stream number 880.

The total number of exam centres across the state will be 877, Patgiri stated.

Regarding the online mode to be introduced by the Council for the first time, AHSEC secretary Pulak Patgiri said, “There will be several new features in this year’s exams. Online systems will be introduced. Candidates appearing for the exam will have their attendance registered online. The positive outcome of the online system will be that when problems arise after the announcement of results, we can solve them by checking the online attendance. Queries can also be minimized. On the other hand, marks in the HS exams were evaluated in the OMR system earlier. Now, the evaluators will have to post their evaluated marks online through a particular portal, right from the evaluation zone. This will help us provide the results faster than before. Answer sheets will be evaluated in 61 zones. To ensure that the online system works without a hitch, training was provided to the operators of the online system yesterday. All necessary devices, like laptops and dongles, to be used in the examination process have already been provided.

Guidelines on conducting the exams smoothly have been dispatched to the examination centres.

In reply to a question on handling candidates using unfair means or engaging in misconduct during the exams, he said, “We have already prepared regulations on how to manage candidates adopting unfair means or engaging in misconduct. Depending on the kind of misconduct or unfair means adopted, the candidates may be expelled or their results withheld. Decisions on the quantum of punishment will be taken by the authorities concerned.”

Severe punitive measures await those who indulge in unfair means, from candidates to officials manning the HS exams this time around.

Also Read: Stable Bangladesh is in India’s interest: President Droupadi Murmu

Also Watch: