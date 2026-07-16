Assam Hikes Daily Wage to Rs 300 for VB-G RAM G Job Card Holders

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The daily wage for job-card holders in Assam under the VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin) scheme has been increased from Rs 256 to Rs 300 per day, with an increase of Rs 44.

The enhancement of daily wage was announced by Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora in the Assembly in response to questions posed by Congress' Lahorighat MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar and Dhubri MLA Baby Begum.

Minister Atul Bora said that the MGNREGA scheme concluded on June 30, 2026, across the country, including in Assam. Over the past two decades, the MGNREGA scheme has made significant contributions to creating rural employment, empowering women, and building permanent assets in the state. To further strengthen and accelerate this success and to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047, the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, has launched the implementation of the Viksit Bharat-GRAM G, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G) scheme across the state from July 1, 2026, aiming for livelihood security, permanent asset creation, and integrated rural development. According to the VB-G RAM-G scheme, the daily wage provided to job cardholders under the previous MGNREGA has been increased from Rs 256 to Rs 300 per day. This increased wage has been effective since July 1, 2026.

The minister further said, "Under the MGNREGA Act, every eligible job cardholder family was provided the right to wage-based employment for up to 100 days in a financial year. However, this system has been amended under the VB G RAM-G Act, which came into effect on July 1, 2026, of the current financial year. Under the newly introduced VB G RAM-G Act, families holding a Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Card (GRG) will now receive guaranteed wage-based employment for up to 125 days a year."

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