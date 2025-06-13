Assam: Hot & Humid Weather Persists in State

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The extremely hot and humid weather conditions over the past few days persisted over the state on Thursday too. The Met Office, however, offered some relief by forecasting light to moderate rain in a few places over Assam in the next 24 hours.

Significantly, a record was broken at Dibrugarh today when a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius was recorded, marking the all-time highest maximum temperature for the month of June for this Upper Assam town.

According to the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Guwahati, the 38.7-degree Celsius maximum temperature recorded in Dibrugarh on Thursday is 7.2 degrees Celsius more than the normal maximum temperature at this time of the year. The earlier highest maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in June of 2015.

For Thursday, Mazbat in Udalguri district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius. Chaparmukh in the Nagaon district recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius today.

Rangia in the Kamrup district recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius, which was 7 degrees above the normal maximum temperature.

Meanwhile, the weather conditions in Guwahati continued to oppress the residents, with a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius recorded today, which was 5 degrees above the normal maximum temperature. Lumding recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius.

The RMC issued a special weather bulletin, predicting hot and humid weather conditions over the state for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature is very likely to be above normal by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius in the next two days.

The forecast for the Northeastern states for the next 24 hours says, "Moderate rain very likely to occur at most places over Mizoram; Light to Moderate rain very likely to occur at a few places over Assam, Meghalaya & Tripura; and Light rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland & Manipur. Hot & Humid weather conditions are likely to prevail over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya & Mizoram. The maximum temperature will be above normal by 3-5°C likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. No large change in maximum temperature is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura."

Also Read: India Meteorological Department Warns Exceptionally Hot Summer