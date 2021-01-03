Assam HSLC & HS exams in May: Himanta Biswa Sarma

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Two days after the Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the dates of the final examinations of Classes X and XII under the CBSE, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced the dates of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) examinations.

Sarma announced on Saturday that while the HSLC examinations would begin on May 11 in the State, the HS examinations will commence on May 12. The announcement has ended all speculations among students and parents as whether the HSLC and HS examinations would be held in time this year or not due to the current pandemic situation. In the previous years, the HSLC and HS exams were conducted between February and March.

Sarma tweeted on Saturday: "ANNOUNCEMENT – HSLC & HS examinations,2021 will be conducted as follows: 1. High School leaving certificate examination from 11th May. 2. Higher Secondary examination from 12th May. Result of HSLC & HS examinations will be declared within 7th and 30th July respectively."

The announcement made by Sarma has also hinted that both HSLC and HS examinations will be held after the 2021 Assembly elections scheduled to be held in April this year.

"I had announced earlier that there will be no exams till February due to the unpredictable situation… In the current circumstances, after deliberations, we have come to the decision that the Board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held from May 4 to June 10," Union HRD Minister Nishank had announced through a live video on his Twitter account on Thursday.

"We want to get the copies evaluated on time and also have the results declared on time. Results should be declared by July 15. Practical exams will begin from March 1," said Pokhriyal.