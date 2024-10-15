Assam: Huge gap in electricity demand and supply causes concern in state

‘Generation of additional 2000 MW in the pipeline’

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: According to the Electric Power Survey of India, Assam's peak electricity demand is expected to climb up to 4128 MW by 2031-32. At present, the state's peak electricity demand is 2413 MW. Currently, Assam's own generation of electricity is around 400 MW.

The state government is now concentrating not only on increasing the state's own generation of electricity but also on procuring power from different power projects outside the state. Although the state government has given thrust to solar power in recent times, there are hindrances to the generation of solar energy in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "With rapid growth in the state economy, Assam's power demand has taken a quantum jump. To meet the heightened demand, several power projects with a combined capacity of over 2000 MW are in the pipeline and will be commissioned in the coming days."

The government expects 208 MW of electricity from NHPC's Subansiri project and 80 MW from Nikachhu Hydro Power Project of Bhutan in 2024-25. Also, 120 MW from LKH Electrical Hydro Project, 492 MW from LLC Thermal Project in Tamil Nadu, and 100 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India. In 2027-28, the state expects 154 MW from NTPC's Talcher project and 1000 MW from the APDCL Solar Project.

Sources said that, in the last few years, the consumption of power by domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers has increased tremendously. An industrial atmosphere has grown in the state with the advent of new industries that need more power. The number of business establishments has also gone up, leading to increased consumption of electricity. With temperatures rising due to climate change, the use of air conditioners in domestic households has increased, also leading to more demand. For example, there was a high demand of 2570 MW during peak hours in September 2023. Compared to that, in September this year, the demand increased even more to 2874 MW. APDCL is mandated to cater to the electricity needs of all consumers in the state. In this endeavour, APDCL has arrangements to meet the demand by tie-up capacities with APGCL and other Central Sector Generating Stations. Other sources selected through a transparent bidding process are also available. Meanwhile, the massive hike in electricity demand across the globe and other exterior factors have led to supply constraints and a manifold increase in the market price.

Sources also said that in the last three years, the Assam government has given more thrust to solar power generation. Already, several private companies have started setting up solar power projects in the state. Agreements have been signed or work is in progress for solar power projects to generate 4000 MW.

"Though it is primarily estimated that Assam has a capacity to generate up to 13760 MW of solar power, there are some factors, in respect of Assam, that do not favour the development of large solar power projects. Major challenges in setting up solar projects are: non-availability of suitable barren land, as most of the barren land are low-lying, flood-prone areas, hilly, and riverine areas in the state; Assam has a lengthy rainy season and low sun hours, which affect electricity generation; lower irradiance is another factor for low development of solar power plants in the state, as lower irradiance results in less generation and consequently a higher cost of energy produced compared to other states like Gujarat and Rajasthan," the sources explained.

