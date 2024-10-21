Assam: I know not if it’s historic, CM Himanta on Supreme Court verdict on cutoff date

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: For the first time, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted today to the Supreme Court’s recent verdict on Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, recognising March 25, 1971, as the cutoff date for detection and deportation of foreigners from the state.

Talking to the media, the Chief Minister said, “I don’t know if the verdict is a historic one or not. Since the Assam Accord was signed by the government, it stood for 1971 as the cutoff year. However, many people in Assam wanted 1951 as the cutoff year. The verdict recognised 1971 as the cutoff year. My reaction to the verdict is a mixed one that has both joy and pain. Since the verdict lies between joy and pain, I don’t want to term it a historic one. The people of Assam will have to go ahead through such struggles.”

