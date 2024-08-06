Assam: IMD predicts increased rainfall until August 9

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a special weather bulletin on Monday, predicting enhanced rainfall until August 9. According to IMD, “The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Phalodi, the centre of the depression over northeast Rajasthan and the neighbourhood, Churk, Purulia, Digha, and thence southeastwards to the east central Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam persists and is now seen between 1.5 and 4.5 km above mean sea level.”

“The east-west trough now runs from the depression over northeast Rajasthan and the neighbourhood to north Odisha between 0.9 and 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southward with height. Under the influence of the above synoptic condition and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal to the Northeastern Region of India due to strong southly and south-westerly winds in the lower levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam during August 5–9, 2024,” the prediction said.

