Assam: Indigenous Muslims send SOS call to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A delegation of the indigenous Muslims of Assam sent an SOS call to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today seeking constitutional safeguards as their existence in the state is under serious threat. They said that they continue to lag behind.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the CMO (Chief Minister's Office) today. The Chief Minister was away from his office when the delegation went there.

The delegation went to the CMO and submitted the memorandum under the banner of Goria-Moria-Deshi-Syed-Jalha (Chah Janagosthi) Janagosthiya Aikyamancha, Asom.

Briefing the media after submitting the memorandum to the CMO, Mancha's chief coordinator Nurul Haque said, "We have submitted a charter of demands to the CMO. The demands are: (i) formation of a development council each for the Deshi and the Syed communities, (ii) making the existing development council for the Jalha community (chah janagosthi) functional immediately, (iii) conducting an exclusive survey of these five indigenous Muslim communities so as to provide them constitutional safeguards, (iv) barring the Moria community that has been included in the MOBC list, the other four indigenous Muslim communities should be included in the OBC list, (v) formation of an independent corporation for the speedy development indigenous Muslim communities, (vi) declaration of the indigenous Muslims as a protected class in all tribal belts, blocks and autonomous council areas, (vii) disposal of D voter tag for the families of indigenous Muslims, besides the withdrawal of citizenship cases filed against them, (viii) the construction of Azan Pir Cultural Complex in Guwahati for the preservation and spread of the heritage, folk culture, and culture of the indigenous Muslims, (ix) providing rights over land to the indigenous Muslim communities, besides protecting their social, political and economic security so as to ensure their development.

