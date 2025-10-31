Assam: Inferno near AOD oil terminal sparks chaos; fuel pilferers under scanner

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A fierce inferno engulfed an oil tanker stationed near the AOD-operated Golai Oil Terminal on the Digboi-Margherita Road in Assam's Tinsukia district on Thursday afternoon triggering panic and exposing serious lapses in safety at one of the region's most sensitive petroleum handling zones.

The fire erupted suddenly and raged for a considerable period, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky and causing alarm among local residents, commuters, and workers in the vicinity. Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and, after prolonged and strenuous efforts, succeeded in bringing the blaze under control.

The incident came perilously close to escalating into a catastrophic disaster, as several other tankers filled with highly inflammable petroleum products were parked in close proximity. A chain-reaction explosion was narrowly averted, which, according to locals, could have resulted in large-scale loss of life, extensive property damage, and severe impact on the adjoining national highway infrastructure.

Vehicular movement was thrown into disarray, causing a massive traffic gridlock along National Highway-38. Long queues of stranded vehicles stretched for several kilometres on both sides, with commuters stuck for hours as emergency teams battled the blaze and secured the area.

Meanwhile, the incident has reignited public outrage over an alleged fuel pilferage racket operating outside the AOD terminal. Residents and regular commuters assert that an organised network has been syphoning fuel from tankers on a large scale, allegedly in connivance with certain tanker drivers. Despite repeated complaints, departmental officials and posted security personnel have reportedly failed to curb these illicit activities-leading many to believe that Thursday's fire may be linked to the rampant illegal fuel handling in the area.

Locals claim the unchecked pilferage has created a "powder-keg" environment around the terminal, where any spark could trigger disaster. They are now demanding a thorough probe, strict accountability of negligent officials, dismantling of the pilferage nexus, and enhanced surveillance and safety protocols at the terminal.

As pressure mounts from the public, civic bodies, and transporters, administrative authorities are expected to initiate a high-level inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and enforce stringent corrective measures to ensure such incidents do not recur.

