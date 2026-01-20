Assam is fastest growing state in India: CM Sarma in Davos

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is currently in Davos, Switzerland to attend the WEF 2026 Summit. Responding to a question from a journalist, the Chief Minister said, “This is the first time Assam has joined the WEF Summit. We want to send the message that Assam is now an emerging state, emerging economy. So, when you’re thinking of investing in India, you can consider Assam as one of the destinations. Assam is now officially the fastest growing state in the country. Recently Reserve Bank of India has released the data and it is clearly established that Assam is growing speedily, rapidly and we’re on top of that chart.”

