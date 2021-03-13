Assam is safe till BJP in power: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

 'Congress and AIUDF jeopardizing State's identity'



A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said that Assam is safe till the BJP is in power.

Sonowal today attended a huge public rally in Morigaon before filing of nomination papers by BJP candidate Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad LAC.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that during earlier Congress time Assam had seen a lot of conflicts and fights among different linguistic and religious groups and the people of the state had elected the BJP-led State Government in 2016 to end the reign of terror, corrupt practices and to strengthen the bond of unity among all sections of the society. Since assuming power, the BJP government has been endeavouring towards a terrorism-free, corruption-free, illegal migrants-free and pollution-free Assam and the people of Assam have decided to bring the BJP back to power in the State for dedicatedly and earnestly fulfilling its promises, he said.

Exuding confidence that BJP would again form the government in the State, Sonowal said that the residents of Morigaon district have been happy to see the fulfilment of development promises by MLAs Pijush Hazarika of Jagiroad LAC and Ramakanta Deuri of Morigaon LAC and he urged the people in the district to elect these representatives again for achieving rapid development. He also came down heavily on earlier Congress Government in the State for embezzling money meant for the poor and forming alliance with the communal AIUDF and called on the people to defeat the evil designs of Congress and its allies to push state's culture and identity towards extinction.

Sonowal also highlighted cash-for-job scams in various government departments, fleecing of the downtrodden by middlemen in allotment of IAY houses etc., during the Congress regime in the State, and said that BJP-led State government has been able to bring back the faith of the common man on the administrative system through a sustained campaign against corruption. Now, beneficiaries have been able to receive government scheme benefits directly in their bank accounts through DBT and people have witnessed tangible transformation cutting across all sectors, he asserted, a press release said.

Sonowal also remarked that the BJP Government has been working earnestly towards safeguarding the language, culture, heritage, literature of all communities in the state while ensuring equal economic and social development of all. Saying that there are still many challenges left, he called on the people of Morigaon district to elect BJP candidates in all three constituencies of the district for continuing the march towards progress and development. "Assam would always be safe till the BJP Government is in power," he added.

Also Read: Secretariat remains abuzz with 'who will be the next CM'?

Also Watch: BJP workers join AJP ahead of Assembly Polls









