Assam: Jobs under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act)

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The number of households getting 100 days of jobs under the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) to job cardholders in Assam has been maintaining a declining trend since 2020–21. Providing 100 days of jobs a year is one of the prime objectives of MGNREGA.

Gaon panchayats implement the MGNREGA scheme in Assam under the active supervision of the Commissionerate of Panchayat and Rural Development.

The performance on this criterion (providing 100 days of work) is the worst in the current financial year (2023–24) since 2020–21. According to sources, only 12,781 households got 100 days of work under the MGNREGA so far in the current financial year, compared to 21,497 households in 2022–23. Since only 40 days of this financial year are left, it is almost certain that the number of households getting 100 days of jobs will be less than that of the previous financial year.

According to sources, the number of households getting 100 days of jobs was comparatively higher in 2020–21, when 71,268 households in the state got 100 days of jobs. However, in 2021–22, the number of households getting 100 days of work decreased to 51,954.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass holds the Panchayat and Rural Development portfolio in the state. He performed better in the construction of houses under the PMAY-G (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin), but could not perform well in providing 100 days of jobs under the MGNREGA.

