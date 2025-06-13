Assam: Kanad Purkayastha, Birendra Prasad Baishya Elected to Rajya Sabha Unopposed

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Kanad Purkayastha of the BJP and Birendra Prasad Baishya of the AGP were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Assam on Thursday. The election to the Rajya Sabha for the two seats from Assam was scheduled to be held on June 19. However, as there were only two nominations filed for the two seats, both candidates were elected unopposed.

The returning officer for the Rajya Sabha election in the state issued winning certificates to Kanad Purkayastha of the BJP and Birendra Prasad Baishya of the AGP on Thursday afternoon, after the expiry of the time for withdrawal of nomination by candidates. As there were no other candidates, the two nominated candidates were declared winners.

While Kanad Purkayastha is a newcomer, Birendra Prasad Baishya is an experienced politician, becoming a member of the Lok Sabha once and that of Rajya Sabha thrice, counting the election this time. Baishya is also a former Union Minister.

Kanad Purkayastha, who has become a first-time member of the Rajya Sabha, is a secretary of the Assam Pradesh BJP. He is the son of veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha.

