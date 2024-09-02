Assam lab commits to top-tier food safety

The State Public Health Laboratory, under the Commissionerate of Food Safety, Assam, is now among the few select food testing laboratories in India with FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India)-NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) integrated accreditation, showcasing commitment to top-tier food safety and quality. For Assam, this accreditation means trusted testing for all parameters under food safety and standards regulations for tea, fresh fruits, and vegetables, along with parameters for other food commodities.

