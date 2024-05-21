Assam: ‘Lachit the Warrior’ screened at 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Providing a global platform for a wide range of films from all over the world to be screened or to compete in the festival, the 77th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14. Apart from selections in the competition section, Un Certain Regard, and other categories, this year quite a few Indian films were screened at the Marché du Film and Online Screening sections. Some of the films that were screened in the Online Screening sections include names like “In Search of Sunshine” (Kuch Alagsa) by Eon Films, “Satyashodhak” by Nilesh Jalamkar, “Navras Katha Collage” by Praveen Hingonia, “Poyyamozhi” by Anna Sudhi, “Am I a Hero” by Khatib Mohamed, and “Lajja The Shame” by Mohan Das, according to a release.

“Lachit - The Warrior,” which was also part of the online screening section, was screened on May 18 for a global audience. These films were woven together as an anthology titled ‘In Search of Sunshine’ for screening to accord honour and recognition to them, as traditionally the Cannes Festival does not screen short films, added the release.

Written and directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, “Lachit- The Warrior” is an audio-visual film on Lachit Barphukan that traces the genesis of the military commander’s ancestry, his charismatic personality, his dexterous skills in diplomacy and naval warfare, his physical prowess, his unmatched valour, and most importantly, his resolute sense of patriotism.

The story of Lachit dates back to seventeenth-century Assam, when the marauding Mughals were defeating the Ahoms in a series of battles in 1662 and capturing huge swathes of land in Assam. The Ahom king was preparing for a counter-offensive to win back the lost territory and honour, while a valiant man by the name of Lachit was fuming with rage, wondering why the king was unable to find someone worthy of defeating the enemy. The king, who had heard of Lachit’s incredible valour, summoned him and asked him to lead the army against the Mughals.

It chronologically narrates the unfolding of events, starting with the launching of a series of onslaughts against the invading Mughals. Under Lachit, Guwahati was won back from the Mughals in September–October, 1667. After a series of intermittent skirmishes, the battle of Alaboi was fought in the year 1669, and eventually, the military campaigns decisively ended in the battle of Saraighat (1671), where the Mughals were completely vanquished. Had it not been for Lachit, the geographical map of the nation would have been different today, according to the release.

