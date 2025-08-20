Assam Lags behind in Property Cards under SVAMITVA Scheme

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam has been lagging behind in the central government’s SVAMITVA Scheme. The scheme aims to provide Records of Rights to village property owners. Providing property cards to property owners is one of the aims of this scheme.

Against the over 2.56 crore property cards prepared across the country so far, Assam draws a blank on this area of the scheme. The Assam government notified 1,074 villages for the implementation of the SVAMITVA Scheme. Of course, the government has completed drone flying surveys in 946 of the 1,074 notified villages under the scheme.

Among the 31 states and union territories, ten states, including Assam, have not yet prepared even a single property card under the scheme. Among the northeastern states, while Tripura prepared a total of 5,71,783 property cards, Mizoram prepared 2,909.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is implementing SVAMITVA Scheme to provide Record of Rights to village property owners. The scheme aims to demarcate inhabited (Abadi) land in rural areas through the latest drone survey technology through the collaborative effort of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Revenue Departments, State Panchayati Raj Departments and Survey of India. The scheme has multiple objectives, enabling bank loans against property cards, reducing property-related disputes and enabling comprehensive village-level planning.

Under SVAMITVA Scheme, maps of inhabited rural areas of villages are prepared on a scale of 1:500 with an accuracy of 5 cm that can be used by Panchayats for preparing better Panchayat development plans. The network of 567 Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) established as public infrastructure under SVAMITVA Scheme provides high-accuracy positioning services that may be utilised by any department or agency for planning and development-related activities.

The SVAMITVA Scheme has also provided states/UTs with an opportunity to develop online systems for land management. As of July 17, 2025, drone surveys have been completed in 3.23 lakh villages, and 2.56 crore property cards have been prepared for 1.69 lakh villages.

