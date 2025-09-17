Assam launches ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’ with 4,297 health camps on PM Modi’s birthday

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched the state-wide ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’, an initiative aimed at strengthening women’s health, dignity, and empowerment.

Synchronised with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the campaign kicked off with 4,297 health camps across the state on September 17.

Officials confirmed that from September 17 to October 2, a total of 14,690 health camps will be organized in all 35 districts of Assam, delivering essential healthcare services to women and families.

Chief Minister Sarma said the programme reflects the state’s commitment to ensuring accessible healthcare for women and building healthier families, in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision.