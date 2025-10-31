Assam leads India in first digital census

Pilot drive to begin on Nov 10 in Dibrugarh, West KA and Hailakandi

GUWAHATI: Assam is all set to lead the nation in its first fully digital census with the pre-test for house-listing and housing census from November 10 to 30, 2025. This pilot drive will be in three districts-Dibrugarh, West Karbi Anglong, and Hailakandi. To this effect, the Director of Census, Assam, has urged the citizens to extend full cooperation to enumerators and supervisors during the field exercise.

The Government of India announced the conduct of the pre-test for the forthcoming Census of India, 2027, in selected areas of Assam, in consultation with the state government.

In Dibrugarh district, the exercise will cover Wards 16, 17, and 18 of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) under Dibrugarh East Revenue Circle. In West Karbi Anglong, it will be conducted in 23 villages under Donka Revenue Circle, while in Hailakandi, the pre-test will take place in seven villages under Hailakandi Revenue Circle. To facilitate the process, the Commissioner of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation and the Deputy Commissioners of Hailakandi and West Karbi Anglong have been designated as principal census officers by the General Administration Department, Government of Assam.

Prior to the field operation, a pre-test of self-enumeration will be carried out from November 1 to 7, 2025, allowing residents of the selected areas to enumerate themselves digitally through a dedicated online portal.

The Census of India 2027 will be a landmark exercise, as it will be the country's first fully digital census. All aspects of data collection, entry, verification, and monitoring will be executed through secure digital platforms, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and transparency.

Enumerators and supervisors will visit households to collect information essential for the successful conduct of the census pre-test.

The 2027 Census will be in two phases, with phase 1 house listing and housing that will begin in April 2026 and phase 2 population enumeration starting in March 2027. This digital approach uses mobile apps for data collection and allows for online self-enumeration. A significant feature of this census is the national enumeration for the first time since 1931.

