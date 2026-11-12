Assam Leads India's Tea Surge with Over 60% Share in Record Production

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Some bit of good news for tea enthusiasts. Despite many challenges, tea output in India has seen a surge of nearly 15%, with Assam's share in the country's total tea production been pegged at over 60%.

As per the Tea Board of India's estimate production report for September this year, India produced 184.22 million kg of tea, an increase of 23.62 mn kg. The figure was 160.60 mn kg in September 2025, the surge being 14.71%.

Significantly, of the 184.22 mn kg produced in September 2026, small tea growers contributed 100.86 kg, with the big tea growers' output being pegged at 83.36 mn kg.

Of the total tea output for the month, CTC category comprised 162.12 mn kg, Orthodox 19.31 mn kg and Green tea 2.79 mn kg

Meanwhile, with 110.90 mn kg being produced, Assam's share in the coutry's total tea production stood at 60.19%.

The state produced 93.97 mn kg in September 2025. Thus, the state witnessed an increase in the production this year by 16.93 mn kg.

Also Read: Gauhati HC Rules PAN and Voter ID Cards Insufficient to Prove Indian Citizenship