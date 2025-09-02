Assam: Lightning kills 1 person, injures 3 at Lampi

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a tragic incident, one person was killed and three others sustained serious injuries following a lightning strike at Lampi, a border area between Assam and Meghalaya, on Monday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Mongal Ray (47), a resident of Gohalkona under Boko. According to reports, Ray was struck by lightning while inside his residence, leading to his death on the spot.

Three other individuals, Tikhor Boro, Dhaneswar Boro, and Parimal Boro, who were in close proximity to the victim's house at the time of the incident, suffered critical injuries. All three hail from Gohalkona and reportedly travelled to Lampi.

The injured were immediately shifted to the Boko Primary Health Centre for medical treatment. Sources at the health centre informed us that the conditions of the injured persons are stable, though they remain under observation.

Also Read: Lightning strike in Jamugurihat’s Puranibeti village kills two cattle