Assam: Lingering works of bridges remain sore points for public in state

GUWAHATI: The state government has been doing much for the development of roads and bridges to make connectivity a hassle-free affair in the state, yet there are certain projects that see no end even after over a decade. Who is responsible for such lingering projects that continue to be sore points in connectivity in the state?

The bridge over the Kopili River on the Jagiroad-Morigaon highway, the bridge over the Pagliadia river at Damalghat, and the wooden bridge connecting Kasomara Bazar in the Chenga LAC have been under construction for two to 12 years.

The construction of the bridge over the Kopili River on the Jagiroad-Morigaon highway started way back in 2011. Since then, many governments and contractors have come and gone, but the bridge is far from over. Allegations galore against the construction company to which the erstwhile Tarun Gogoi government awarded the works. The work was going on at a snail’s pace. Then came the Sarbananda Sonowal Government, and the bridge remained incomplete. The Himanta Biswa Sarma government re-awarded the work, and the work is going on at its own pace.

The bridge over the Pagliadia river at Damalghat connecting Morua and Kamalpur started way back in 2017 with an estimated cost of Rs 24 crore. However, with the approach roads remaining incomplete, the public cannot use the bridge.

The wooden bridge connecting Kasomara Bazar in the Chenga LAC was washed away by flood waters two years ago. However, in the past two years, the department has not been able to restore the bridge. There are many such road and bridge projects that have remained incomplete either due to negligence on the part of contractors or a lack of proper monitoring by the department.

The situation worsens with the passage of time, as that causes cost overruns, let alone the harassment of the public.

