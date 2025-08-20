Assam: Lok Sabha Passes Bill to Set up IIM in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Paving the way for the setting up of the first Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Assam, the Lok Sabha today passed the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the bill that seeks to amend the Indian Institute of Management Act, 2017, to include IIM Guwahati as an institute of national importance.

Commenting on the passage of the Bill, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “It’s truly a historic day for Assam as the Lok Sabha passes the Bill to establish Assam’s first IIM. With an IIT, an AIIMS, and now an IIM, Assam is on the precipice of becoming a major education hub of eastern India. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and the Union Education Minister for steering this endeavour.”

The move to establish an IIM in Guwahati stems from a memorandum of settlement signed between the Centre, the Assam government and the representatives of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).

Earlier, the Chief Minister said that IIM Ahmedabad would monitor the academic activities of IIM Guwahati, which is going to start classes from the next academic session from a temporary arrangement till the completion of its permanent buildings.

